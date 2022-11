Spring Valley will host a free electronic recycling event for residents only from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the JFK school parking lot, 999 Strong Ave.

Residents must provide a city utility bill and a driver’s license to prove residency.

There is a limit of five items per vehicle and may include no more than two televisions or monitors.

Any questions regarding this event may be directed to the city clerk’s office at 815-664-4221.