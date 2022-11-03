IVCC awards $1.8 million to 2,466 students

Illinois Valley Community College students will soon receive $1.8 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, Financial Aid Director Eric Johnson announced Thursday.

Johnson’s office transmitted $1,843,876 Wednesday to 2,466 fall semester students for an average award of nearly $750.

Students can use the awards to pay spring tuition as enrollment opened this week for the semester starting Jan. 9.

IVCC is also offering $100 gift cards to students paying (or making payment arrangements) by Dec. 15. While supplies last, cards will be distributed on main campus and Ottawa Center for use in the bookstore, for the food service or at local vendors.

In addition, to reward students taking full loads, tuition will be waived for any hours more than 15.

IVCC President Jerry Corcoran said the college is hopeful the incentives fuel enrollment momentum. As of Oct. 28, fall enrollment was up nearly 6% in credit hours and 4.2% in head count. The college has not raised its $133 per hour tuition rate for five years.

“Our students can expect a quality, affordable education as they prepare for a career or university transfer,” said Corcoran. “More students are discovering what a tremendous value this institution is.”