1920s-themed lounge opening in La Salle

The roaring 20s are heading to downtown La Salle.
Speakeasy on 1st, 854 First St., plans to open around Thanksgiving and aims to offer an intimate setting to enjoy moonshine cocktails, live music and slot machines, in addition to events such as old-time photos and possibly swing dancing, according to its Facebook page.
“Our main goal is to provide a unique experience and a relaxing environment to socialize with your friends and family. The moment you step through the door, you’ll feel as if you’ve been sent back to time,” read the post, adding customers should visualize the roaring 20s with flappers, moonshine, jazz, Art Deco, velvet booths and cocktails.
Speakeasy on 1st is being operated by Terry Stone and Phil Buffo with the help of Buffo’s daughters. For more information, visit fb.com/speakeasyonfirst.
