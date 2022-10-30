La Salle County woman, 70s, dies from complications related to COVID-19

A La Salle County woman in her 70s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Her death is the fifth COVID-related death countywide this month in October and the 296th since the beginning of the pandemic. There were five COVID-related deaths last month, after there were none in August.

La Salle County remains in low risk for COVID-19 activity, updated Thursday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

In the seven days Oct. 21-Oct. 27, the county had a case rate total of 151.84 per 100,000 (up 91 from last week), 5.5 hospital admissions per 100,000 of confirmed COVID-19 (down from last week) and 1.7% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down from last week).

There were 178 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases between Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, the La Salle County Health Department said. Making up the new cases are 13 boys younger than 13, seven girls younger than 13, five teenage boys, a teenage girl, eight men in their 20s, 15 women in their 20s, 11 men in their 30s, seven women in their 30s, seven men in their 40s, 17 women in their 40s, seven men in their 50s, 15 women in their 50s, eight men in their 60s, 12 women in their 60s, 15 men in their 70s, 11 women in their 70s, nine men in their 80s, three women in their 80s, six men in their 90s and a man in his 100s.

Of the previously-confirmed cases, 115 individuals have been removed from quarantine, the health department said.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should go to https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.82% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.63% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 37,935 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.