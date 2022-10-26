Stage 212 in La Salle to audition for winter 2023 production of ‘Steel Magnolias’

Auditions for Stage 212′s winter 2023 production, “Steel Magnolias,” Robert Harling’s hilarious, yet touching and insightful examination of the human experience, will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the theater, 700 First St. in La Salle.

At Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, the outspoken Truvy and her young and eager assistant, Annelle cater regularly to many ladies in the neighborhood, including wealthy former first lady of Chinquapin Clairee Belcher, local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux, intelligent and compassionate career woman M’Lynn, and her daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town. Their strong bond reveals itself in the way these ladies celebrate each other’s good times but are there to help each other throughout the bad times as well.

Director Joey Santos will be casting six women of various ages in leading roles. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

No preparation is needed, and familiarity with the script is not required, but auditioners may come prepared with a monologue from the script if they want. Perusal scripts are available by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. All are encouraged to audition, regardless of prior theatrical experience.

For more information, visit www.stage212.org