La Salle shop adds children’s boutique

SAS Style & Sophistication in La Salle is hosting a launch party this week for its children’s boutique, Kenzington Jay.
The boutique will be located inside SAS at 753 First St., La Salle, and will feature children’s clothing, accessories and gift items, according to the business’ Facebook page. They will carry sizes newborn to 5T, with some clothing available as large as a kids size 8.
The launch party is 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. For more information, visit fb.com/sasstyleandsophisticationw.
