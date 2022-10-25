La Salle to host Q & A session Oct. 27 on new garbage service

The city of La Salle will host an informational, question-and-answer session for residents with questions about the forthcoming change in garbage service.

The session is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at La Salle City Hall, 745 Second St.

The city is switching from Republic Services to Lakeshore Recycling System in February and plans to host future seminars this year.

Officials will explain forthcoming changes with services including switching from the current system to 95-gallon bins as well as take questions from the community. If officials do not have answers for specific questions at the event, they will follow up residents individually once they’re able to discuss them in more detail with LRS.

For more information, call Community Development Director Brent Bader at 815-223-3755, ext. 5028.