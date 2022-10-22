Retired IVCC English instructor to donate 30 copies of book

Illinois Valley Community College will host a reception for retired IVCC English instructor Ed Krolak at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Jacobs Library.

Krolak will be donating 30 copies of his book, “Lilies of the Valley,” a compilation of his newspaper columns and essays. Those receiving the book will be asked to make a donation to the library.

The event in the library’s Active Learning Space will include IVCC English faculty reading portions of Krolak’s book.

His 40-year teaching career included assignments at Lostant and La Salle-Peru high schools, LPO Junior College and IVCC. In 1987-88, he taught in England as part of the prestigious Fulbright Teacher Exchange program.

For information, contact Fran Brolley in Community Relations at 815-224-0466 or fran_brolley@ivcc.edu.