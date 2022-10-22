October 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Retired IVCC English instructor to donate 30 copies of book

Krolak will share compilation of his newspaper columns, essays

By Shaw Local News Network
A 1974 photo of Ed Krolak at Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Illinois Valley Community College will host a reception for retired IVCC English instructor Ed Krolak at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Jacobs Library.

Krolak will be donating 30 copies of his book, “Lilies of the Valley,” a compilation of his newspaper columns and essays. Those receiving the book will be asked to make a donation to the library.

The event in the library’s Active Learning Space will include IVCC English faculty reading portions of Krolak’s book.

His 40-year teaching career included assignments at Lostant and La Salle-Peru high schools, LPO Junior College and IVCC. In 1987-88, he taught in England as part of the prestigious Fulbright Teacher Exchange program.

For information, contact Fran Brolley in Community Relations at 815-224-0466 or fran_brolley@ivcc.edu.

Ed Krolak with former student Kathy Missel at the 2017 ceremony naming Illinois Valley Community College’s Cultural Centre for his former colleague Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg.

Ed Krolak with former student Kathy Missel at the 2017 ceremony naming Illinois Valley Community College’s Cultural Centre for his former colleague Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)