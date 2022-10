A film screening of “Vincible” will be 6 to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2000 Luther Drive, Peru.

The documentary was directed by Kayla Redig, a cancer survivor. She will talk about the young adult cancer experience and answer questions at the presentation.

Redig was diagnosed at the age of 24 with both breast and lymphatic cancer.

For more information, call 815-223-1144 or visit www.vinciblethedocumentary.com