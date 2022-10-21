‘A Very Flutey Halloween Concert’ to take Peru stage Oct. 27

The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present A Very Flutey Halloween Concert under the direction of Sue Gillio at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St., Peru.

Musical selections include “The Addams Family,” “The Munsters” theme, music from Harry Potter, (This is) Halloween, the theme from “Halloween,” “Goblins March,” “Hebrides Overture,” among other selections.

The concert is free and open to the public. Free-will offerings will be accepted at the door with all proceeds going to the Music Suite 408 Flute Scholarship Fund that financially assists flutists who attend the annual Summer Flute Retreat in Peru.

Performers include: Brie Clayton, of Paw Paw; Lois Croasdale, of Spring Valley; Paige Evans, Julie Pleskovich, of Oglesby; Kathy Gage, Lake Ozark, Missouri; Jan Hoge, Wenona; Maggie Ferguson, Sue Johnson, Natalie Lindig, Gabby Mosley,Maddie Vescogni, of Peru; Emily Kmetz, of La Salle; Ava Rosengren, of Serena; Jamie Valadez, of Dalzell; Kendra Herman, Kendra Olson, of Seneca; Tony Grunstad, Hallee Loza, of Ottawa; and Emily Bonnell, Eileen Hagenbuch, of Utica.

Music Suite 408 in Peru is the “home base” for the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, which was established in the summer of 1991. The ensemble is one of the flute ensembles at Music Suite 408 ranging in age from 6 years through adult.

The Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble has performed annually in April as part of the Music at the Mansion series at the Hegeler Carus Mansion; on television for the Easter Seals Telethon, La Salle Christmas Open House, city of Peru Maud Powell Arts Celebrations, Senica’s Oak Ridge, Deer Park Country Club, Hunter’s Ridge Country Club, Reddick Mansion, St. Margaret’s Auxiliary Dinner, Morton Grove Library, Liberty Village in Streator, Princeton and Peru, Ottawa Community Hospital Cancer Survivor Breakfast, Hornbaker’s Gardens and various private parties and seasonal gatherings.

Additionally, the ensemble has performed as one of three ensembles invited to the 37th annual Principals Association three-day conference at the Peoria Civic Center and have performed at the Chicago Flute Festival in 2001 (Wheeling) and 2009 (Evanston). The ensemble has produced three CDs: “In the Mood for Flutes,” “Christmas Tidings,” and ”Flute Spangled Spectacular.”

Music Suite 408 is a community-based enrichment center that provides music, art, foreign language (Spanish) and a host of community workshops, events and performances to students of all ages, ethnic and economic backgrounds.