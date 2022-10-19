La Salle boutique on the move

Kea Roze Boutique, 552 First St., La Salle, is moving to a new storefront — but it’s not going far.
It’s moving from the back of the building to the front, the former home of Paws on First.
“We are so excited to be moving into a larger space that’s right on First Street,” wrote owner, Kelsey Vogel, on her business’ Facebook page. “We’ve been needing a larger space for some time and we’re so excited to expand Kea Roze.”
Vogel hopes to be in the new space by mid-November.
