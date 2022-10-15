Stage 212 in La Salle to present ‘Farce of Nature’

Stage 212 goes on a fishing trip — for big laughs — when the hilarious Southern-fried comedy “Farce of Nature” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten takes the stage.

D. Gene Wilburn is the owner of the Reel ‘Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks where business is down, tourists are few, and the lone guest who’s just checked in is only there because he’s in the witness protection program. Add in D. Gene’s romantically frustrated wife, his feisty sister and an assortment of other colorful characters, and the result is a deliciously funny romp where love blossoms, truths are revealed and the lives of all change in incredible and surprising ways.

Featured in the cast are Cyndy Bruch as Wanelle Wilburn, Mark Nowakowski as D. Gene Wilburn, Amber Skinner as Jenna Sealy, Karen Leifheit as Maxine Suggs, Cleetus Friedman as Carmine DeLuca, Justin Choi as Ty Wilburn, Sangita Allen as Lola Barbosa, Scott Harl as Sonny Barbosa and Jennifer Rexius as Roxanne Thorne.

Production staff includes director Greg Tullis, producer Tracy Daugherty, assistant director Jennifer Rexius, costumer R. J. Newell, prop coordinator Kathy Heenan, lighting designer and operator Yvette Lucas and sound operator Andrew Paden.

“Farce of Nature” will be presented Nov. 11-13 and 18-20 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public for $15 each beginning Oct. 31, and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org. Stage 212 will be following IDPH guidelines for Phase 5.

“Farce of Nature” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.