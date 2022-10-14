240 pounds of weed found during Bureau County traffic stop

About 240 pounds of purported marijuana were found Thursday within six black duffel bags in the bed of a truck during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Bureau County, according to police.
Renzo Andres Esteves, 23, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams, which is a class X felony. He faces 6 to 30 years in prison if convicted.
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team stopped a 2016 Chevrolet truck for speeding near mile post 67. During the stop, the Tri-DENT K-9 officer conducted a free air sniff and indicated narcotic odors coming from the vehicle, police said.
Esteves was taken to the Bureau County Jail to await a felony bond hearing.