October 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

La Salle-Peru High School honors students of the month

Daniel Santoy receives Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize

By Shaw Local News Network
The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, Oct, 12, 2022. Students recognized this month were Tatum Duncan, Coral Garcia, Daniel Santoy, Claire Boudreau, Nolan O’Brien, Mackenzie McCoy, Gianmarco Luna-Tejada, Andrea Leyva and Elizabeth Torres.

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, Oct, 12, 2022. Students recognized this month were Tatum Duncan, Coral Garcia, Daniel Santoy, Claire Boudreau, Nolan O’Brien, Mackenzie McCoy, Gianmarco Luna-Tejada, Andrea Leyva and Elizabeth Torres. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Tatum Duncan, Coral Garcia, Daniel Santoy, Claire Boudreau, Nolan O’Brien, Mackenzie McCoy, Gianmarco Luna-Tejada, Andrea Leyva and Elizabeth Torres.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Santoy also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Eureka Savings Bank.