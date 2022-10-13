La Salle-Peru High School honors students of the month

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Tatum Duncan, Coral Garcia, Daniel Santoy, Claire Boudreau, Nolan O’Brien, Mackenzie McCoy, Gianmarco Luna-Tejada, Andrea Leyva and Elizabeth Torres.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Santoy also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Eureka Savings Bank.