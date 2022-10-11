NCI ARTworks will host month-long exhibit of Mendota artist’s work

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception for the month-long exhibit of the work of Brock Sondgeroth.

The free, public event is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Westclox building, west wing entrance at 400 Fifth St., Peru.

Sondgeroth, who is well known and respected in the comic book-art realm, obtained his bachelor’s degree in art education from Monmouth College in 1997 and his master’s degree in art education from Eastern Illinois University in 2017. Since 2008, Sondgeroth has been teaching art at Mendota High School, and in addition to his high-school teaching duties, he has provided instruction in all art classes freshmen through senior years, including Art 1, Ceramics, Advanced Ceramics, Drawing, Advanced Drawing, Painting, Advanced Painting, Digital Art and Advanced Digital Art.

In 2019, Sondgeroth and his wife Kim founded their own art wearables company called BKS Art & Textiles LLC. Together they produce original art, embroidery services, custom purses and totes. Brock designs the art and Kim does the embroidery work, which can be viewed at https://www.artofbrocksondgeroth.com