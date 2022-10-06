The Rock and Soul Mining Co. in Utica cuts ceremonial ribbon cutting

Opening a new attraction, The Rock and Soul Mining Co. is located in the heart of Utica just south of the Illinois and Michigan Canal on the corner of Route 178 and Johnson Street.

Out in front of the shop, a sluice is ready to screen bags of mining rough priced between $10 and $60. The Rock and Soul, 229 Clark St., will show customers how to scoop, wash, sift, and then find gemstone, fossils, arrowheads, and shark’s teeth.

The Rock and Soul carries beautiful and unique mineral specimens and gemstones, and other items from around the world. The business is open Friday through Sunday.