Marshall-Putnam 4-H host Public Speaking Made Easy workshop

Are you uneasy with public speaking?

Marshall-Putnam 4-H is offering a two-day public speaking workshop.

Public Speaking Made Easy workshop is open to all youth 8 to 18.

Session 1: Nov. 2, will explore topics and techniques. Session 2: Nov. 9, will cover finding the words, writing them down and working on your speech. 4-H membership is not required for this free workshop. Both workshops will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Both sessions will be at University of Illinois Marshall-Putnam Extension, 509 Front St., Henry. This workshop is free to attend. To register, call 309-364-2356.

If you have questions or need more information call University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.