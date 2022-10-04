Local 4-H clubs take part in National 4-H Week

4-H members in Illinois will join six million youth across the country in celebrating National 4-H Week Oct. 2-8.

Clubs around Illinois celebrate this week by highlighting the 4‑H youth in their communities and showcasing the experiences 4‑H offers young people.

Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth program for the University of Illinois Extension and the largest out-of-school youth organization in Illinois. 4-H youth development programs in Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam counties challenge youth to “learn by doing” with fun, hands-on activities. Kids can learn, practice and demonstrate new skills while exploring the interests important to them.

In 4-H, youth are brought together in clubs, led by adults, who welcome them as a part of the larger 4-H family.

In 4-H, members learn about topics that interest them through projects. That could be anything from learning how to cook, build a robot, or care for the environment. Members can explore these topics through 4-H experiences such as community clubs, special interest clubs, workshops, among other activities.

Illinois 4-H members range in age from 8 to 18. Youth who are 5 to 7 years of age may join 4-H as a Cloverbud member. The cost to join 4-H for the year is $20. New members can get more information by contacting local 4-H offices for more information:

Bureau County: Ask for Danielle Gapinski, call 815-875-2878 or email des85@illinois.edu



La Salle County: Ask for Toni Pienta, call 815-433-0707 or email fusinatt@illinois.edu



Marshall-Putnam ccounties: Ask for Anne Scheel, call 309-364-2356 or email amscheel@illinois.edu



Bureau County 4-H Clubs youth can join: Bureau County Open Door, Bureau Bulldogs, Clarion Comets, Dover Berlin, Fine Arts & Science Team- Princeton Area Home Educators, Liberty, Manlius Boys & Girls Club, Ohio Windmillers (currently seeking volunteer club leader), Walnut Winners, Western Winning Wonders, Zearing, BV Brainstormers (After-School Club), DePue Little Giants (currently seeking volunteer club leader), and VanAllen (LaMoille After-School Club). Bureau County also has SPIN (SPecial INterest) clubs for youth to join: Horse Bowl & Hippology- Unit-Wide SPIN Club (currently seeking volunteer club leader) and Shooting Sports SPIN Club (Locations Vary).

La Salle County 4-H Clubs youth can join: Bailey Creek Kids, Brookfield Aces, Cornbelt Kids, Dimmick Braves, Fox River Warriors, Hoe Down Kids, Hustling Hoppers, Mendota Agri-Kids, North Stars, Pacesetters, Pouncing Panthers, South Prairie Pioneers, and Streator STEAMers. LaSalle County also has SPIN (SPecial INterest) clubs for youth to join: Shooting Sports SPIN Club (Locations Vary), County-Wide Livestock Judging Team, and Horse Bowl & Hippology- Unit-Wide SPIN Club (currently seeking volunteer club leader).

Marshall-Putnam counties 4-H Clubs youth can join: Bell Plain Hustlers, Bennington Go-Getters, Henry Guys & Gals, L-W Achievers, Lostant Leaders, P.C. Progressors, Saratoga Leadaways, Steuben Rangers, and Wenona Highlighters. Marshall-Putnam Counties also have SPIN (SPecial INterest) clubs for youth to join: Shooting Sports (Locations Vary), STEM/STEAM Club, and Horse Bowl & Hippology- Unit-Wide SPIN Club (currently seeking volunteer club leader).