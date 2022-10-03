IVCC to host visual T-shirt display of the impact of domestic, sexual violence

Illinois Valley Community College’s One Book, One College program is collaborating with Safe Journeys of Illinois and Freedom House Illinois in October to promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Clothesline Project, a visual T-shirt display of the impact of domestic and sexual violence, will be open Oct. 6-31. The exhibit will be located near the Jacobs Library entrance and can be viewed during regular college hours.

In addition to viewing the display, attendees may create a shirt to represent or express the impact of violence on their lives. Supplies and assistance will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, and also throughout the month by inquiring at the library desk.

For information visit: www.ivcc.edu/onebook or contact Jayne Leipart Guttilla at Jayna_LeipartGuttilla@ivcc.edu