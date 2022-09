IVCC hosts college transfer days

Illinois Valley Community College will host two transfer day events, State University Transfer Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, and Private Illinois Colleges and Universities Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in room CTC124.

Representatives from the following state universities expected to attend are: Chicago State, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois-Carbondale, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois Springfield and Western Illinois.

Representatives for private universities and colleges include: Augustana, Aurora, Bradley, Columbia College-Chicago, Greenville University, Eureka, Illinois College, Illinois Wesleyan, Judson, Lewis, Loyola -Chicago, Methodist, Millikin, Monmouth, National Louis, North Central, North Park, Quincy, Rockford, Saint Anthony College of Nursing, Saint Francis Medical Center-College of Nursing and Trinity Christian.

For information, contact the IVCC Counseling Center at 815-224-0360.