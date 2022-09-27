Walnut family haunted house opens

The Sturtevant Haunted Farm opened this week at 16783 Route 92, Walnut.

The family has run the non-profit haunted house for more 20 years. In 2020, the display included more than 300 mannequin displays stretching across the farmstead.

Hours are from sunrise until the lights turn off at 10:30 p.m. Nighttime is the best time to visit and evening hours will extend further into the season.

For more information, visit fb.com/sturtevanthauntedfarm.com.

