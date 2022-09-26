Father Dominic to give presentation on history of scones at La Salle library

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host the Rev. Father Dominic Garramone, for a virtual presentation 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on the history of scones, from medieval times to the present.

The presentation will also include basic techniques for a classic scone recipe with some easy variations, and more advanced recipes, like Norfolk scones with a layer of raspberry filing, and savory scones with bacon, cheddar and chives.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is necessary. To register, use the following link https://bit.ly/3LuNm8B. For more information about the program, call the library at 815-223-2341.

Garramone, OSB, is a monk at St. Bede Abbey in Peru. He was the host of the PBS cooking show, “Breaking Bread with Father Dominic,” from 1999 to 2001. He has written 10 cookbooks. Dominic received his culinary education “between my mother’s kitchen, PBS, and the public library.”