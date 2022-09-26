Celebrate the Cinema! IVSO starts the concert season on screen

Have you ever seen a movie without music?

They were made in the early 1900s, but as soon as music accompanied film, the two have never been separated.

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra, which is beginning its 73rd season, is joining movies and music for its first concert of the musical season with Celebrate the Cinema! Pops concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Illinois Valley Community College’s Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The program will include selections from composers Erich Korngold in Fanfare from “The Sea Hawk,” Bernard Herrmann in “Vertigo Prelude,” John Williams in “Suite from Jane Eyre,” and theme from “Jurassic Park,” Brubaker arrangement in “What’s Up at the Symphony?” (Bugs Bunny’s greatest hits), Jerome Moross in “The Big Country” main yitle, and Ennio and Andrea Morricone in “Cinema Paradiso.”

After an intermission, music by Robert Israel will be played to showing of the 1921 silent film “Never Weaken.”

Daniel Sommerville is music director and conductor and will lead more than 50 gifted musicians.

Admission is by season subscription or by individual ticket, which are available online at ivso.org or at the door. Individual ticket price for an adult is $20, students kindergarten through 12th grade are free, and a college student with an ID is $5. IVCC is ADA accessible.

Maze Lumber is the sponsor of Celebrate the Cinema! Season sponsor is WCMY/WRLX Radio.

This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.