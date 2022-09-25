Senior Watch Dog relocates in Peru

Senior Watchdog has relocated in Peru.

The business has clients all over the state, including Joliet, Chicago and Rockford areas.

“For us it was a no-brainer-better location, easy access to Interstate 80, better parking, no stairs to maneuver and more usable office space for our ever growing staff,” said Sandra Brown, president. “We are Medicare supplemental and retirement specialists always doing what is in the best interest of our clients which has led to the unprecedented growth of our company.”

All agents are state licensed, bonded and insured.

Brown is a CSA, certified senior advisor. Additionally, she is a financial advisor that adheres to a fiduciary standard. She is a member of the National Ethics Association, Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois, The Society of Senior Advisors, The Association of Financial Educators, The National Association of Medicare Supplemental and Medicare Advantage Producers, and is a lifetime member of, “Who’s Who Women in Business.” Senior Watchdog is A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau.

Senior Watchdog is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. Evening and weekend appointments are available upon request. They are located at 1222 Shooting Park Rd., Peru.