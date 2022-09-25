IVCC Wind Ensemble to offer free concert Oct. 6

Illinois Valley Community College’s Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The performance will include the music of Leroy Anderson, Johnny Mercer/Jacques, Prevert/Joseph Kosma, Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakoff, Camille Saint-Saens, Robert Sheldon, and Haydn Wood.

Selections will include “The Typewriter,” “Autumn Leaves,” “Procession of the Nobles,” “Bacchanale,” “Rhapsodic Celebration” and “Mannin Veen.”

Under the direction of conductor Phil Whaley, the ensemble includes IVCC students, local and regional music educators and community members dedicated to the promotion of quality wind and percussion music.