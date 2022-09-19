District 17 state police in La Salle announce October enforcements in La Salle, Bureau counties

The Illinois State Police District 17 of La Salle will conduct alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols in La Salle and Bureau counties, nighttime enforcement patrols in La Salle County, special traffic enforcement patrols in La Salle County and occupant restraint enforcement patrols in La Salle and Bureau counties throughout October.

Alcohol countermeasure patrols allow state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs. Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States.

Nighttime patrols allow state police to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during these critical hours, the state police said.

Special traffic enforcement patrols allow state police to focus on four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities: DUIs, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding and distracted driving. The state police will increase daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Speeding is a factor in nearly 35% of fatal crashes; and, nearly 50% of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were known not to be buckled up.

Occupant restraint enforcement patrols allow state police to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up. Safety belts still are one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections and enforcement.

These enforcements are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.