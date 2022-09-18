La Salle County YANA! to meet Tuesday in Utica

The public is welcome to attend the monthly YANA! (you are not alone) meeting 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 20, at Jamie’s Outpost at 602 Clark St., Utica.

Dena Espenscheid, senior director of coalitions at the Leadership Institute, is coming from Washington, to present a “Get Out the Vote and Election Integrity Workshop” to the group. Free appetizers and soft drinks will be provided.

Register for this class at www.LeadershipInstitute.org/UticaGOTV. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for any additional information.