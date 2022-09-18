September 18, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

La Salle County YANA! to meet Tuesday in Utica

Leadership Institute speaker to present to group

By Shaw Local News Network

Yana logo (Provided)

The public is welcome to attend the monthly YANA! (you are not alone) meeting 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept, 20, at Jamie’s Outpost at 602 Clark St., Utica.

Dena Espenscheid, senior director of coalitions at the Leadership Institute, is coming from Washington, to present a “Get Out the Vote and Election Integrity Workshop” to the group. Free appetizers and soft drinks will be provided.

Register for this class at www.LeadershipInstitute.org/UticaGOTV. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for any additional information.