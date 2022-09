The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Hall, 344 Joliet St., La Salle.

Guest speaker Carol Krancic will answer questions on dementia.

There is parking in the rear of the hall off the Fourth Street entrance.

For more information, contact Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858 or Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465.