Sublette hosts car show, tractor pull this weekend

A weekend of events are planned in Sublette.

The Sublette Country Car Show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Centennial Park. The location was initially set for along U.S. 52, but it has been changed.

The show features Kaiser-Frqzer, Willys-Overland, Hudson and Nash. All makes of cars, trucks and motorcycles are invited. There will be some tractors in the show. There is no judging, just a day for old cars. The Chicago-Milwaukee Hudson Club will host a meet in connection with the show.

Because of the weather last week, Sublette’s Pullin’ in the Park tractor pull was postponed to Sunday, Sept. 18. The event will be at Centennial Park. Pullers may sign in beginning at 9 a.m. and the tractor pull will begin at 11. This is a family event with activities for children also available. Food is available at the park