Eyes on Enterprise: Haunted house will return to Peru Mall

Insanity Haunted House, located inside the Peru Mall, 3940 Route 251, Peru, opens Friday, Sept. 30.

The haunted house is more than 10,000 square feet, according to its website.

For its previous three seasons, Insanity Haunted House was awarded a Voters’ Choice Top 10 Haunted House award by hauntedillinois.com.

For tickets and more information, visit go to insanityhh.com.

