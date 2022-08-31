IVCC ag to host Crop Research Field Day on Sept. 23

Illinois Valley Community College Agriculture, in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension, will host a Crop Research Field Day, Friday, Sept. 23, at IVCC’s agricultural research plot, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

The plot serves as a land lab where students gain hands-on experience with crop production and research design. Field day topics include drone technologies, climate updates and forecasts, corn and soybean variety trials and corn rootworm demonstrations.

IVCC ag instructor Willard Mott will give an overview of the many research trials conducted at IVCC and provide an update on the ag program’s growth. (IVCC will share research progress and report data to the public at the conclusion of the growing season.)

University of Illinois Extension Digital Agriculture Specialist Dennis Bowman will demonstrate several drone technologies while Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford will review the 2022 growing season and share a forecast for the fall and spring.

Additional speakers include Nick Seiter (Extension Entomologist), Phillip Alberti (Commercial Agriculture Educator), and representatives from various seed and equipment providers who will discuss the variety and plant population trials being conducted at the land lab.

The demonstration begins at 10 a.m. and concludes by 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend to learn about IVCC’s program as well as hear from extension specialists on soybean insect, weed, disease and production issues.

Lunch and networking opportunities will be available following the program.

The demonstration is free; register by Wednesday, Sept. 21, to enjoy lunch provided by IVCC ag. Register online at go.illinois.edu/ivccfieldday22 or call the Extension at 815-224-0889. For information, contact Alberti at palberti@illinois.edu.

The mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future.

The Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Visit its website at https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp