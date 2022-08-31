Dave Argubright, Kevin Kuntz join EDCNCI board

Dave Argubright was named to serve as Illinois Valley Labor Management’s new representative on the Economic Development Corporation of North Central Illinois board, succeeding Brad Bruins.

Argubright is a 35-year member of the Carpenters Local 174, in which he has served 17 years as business representative. In addition, Argubright has served on many local community organizations, including Illinois Valley Area Chamber board, Perfectly Flawed Foundation board, Spring Valley Police Board and as financial secretary of the Illinois Valley Labor Management. Previously Argubright served as vice president of Illinois Valley Building Trades for eight years.

Argubright resides in Spring Valley with his wife, Marie. They have two children, Anna and Artie, who are both currently attending college.

Bruins served on the EDCNCI board for six years. During the startup stage, he contributed his time and insight in developing the mission and vision for the EDCNCI organization.

“Brad and Illinois Valley Labor Management has been an important contributor since the inception of the EDC and we look forward to Dave’s involvement,” said John McCormick, board chair of the Economic Development Corporation of North Central Illinois. “Dave is a well-respected and active member in the region and will provide us with a great perspective to keep moving our region forward. We are very fortunate to have Dave involved.”

Kuntz named to EDCNCI board

Kevin Kuntz was elected the newest member of the Economic Development Corporation of North Central Illinois board. (Photo provided by Gina Czubachowski)

“Kevin is a successful business person and we are fortunate to have him involved in our organization,” said John McCormick, board chair of EDCNCI. “His background in logistics, warehousing, and others areas of transportation provides us with a perspective on how to compete and attract industry to our region. We are very fortunate to have Kevin involved.”

Kuntz is the president and CEO of Lotz Logistics, Inc. with more than 42 years of experience in the logistics industry. Lotz Logistics, Inc has been in business since 1993 and is growing logistics company in Ottawa. The business specializes in dry bulk products and has many shippers and customers across the United States.

Lotz Logistics, Inc. handles oversize shipments, Hotshot shipments, Flatbed, van and all bulk type trailers. In addition, Lotz Logistics, Inc is involved in warehousing.

Kuntz also is the executive vice president and general manager of Lotz Truckings, Inc. in Ottawa and Intermodal Services, Inc. of Belvidere. Kuntz is the president of Quality Distribution Services, Inc. and managing member of Track Vac Services, in Ottawa. They do business in 48 states and work with Short Line railroads as well as Class One railroads across the U.S. Also, they are involved in transloading operations in several locations.

The North Central Illinois Economic Development Corporation is focused on creating shared prosperity and economic opportunity in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties by marketing the region’s locational advantages for business investment. Founded in 2016, NCIEDC is supported by hundreds of investors in both the private and public sectors who collectively recognize the regional approach is the best strategy for attracting quality jobs, additional business investment and new tax revenue for the benefit of the three counties’ more than 150,000 residents. To learn more about NCIEDC, go to www.northcentralillinois.org