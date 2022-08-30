Dalzell Village Board will host public meeting to talk about park improvements

The Dalzell Village Board is hosting a public meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Dalzell Village Hall, 402 Lucy St., to discuss an application for an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant for improvements to the village’s park.

The meeting will collect public comments about improvements to the village’s parks.

No formal action will be taken at this meeting, the meeting is for informational purposes only.

Residents are encouraged to attend, but they also can send questions or comments to the village clerk via email to villageofdalzell@comcast.net

For more information, contact the Village Clerk Jyll Pozzi at 815-252-4377.