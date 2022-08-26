La Salle man fined $300 for illegal dumping at city’s leaf drop off

A 66-year-old La Salle man was ticketed and fined $300 Wednesday afternoon for dumping construction waste in the city of La Salle’s leaf drop off area on Eagle Drive, said La Salle police.

At about 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, police received a complaint of illegal dumping at the leaf drop off facility and reviewed video camera footage.

As a result of the review, police cited Phillip S. Churilla on a city ordinance violation of illegal dumping. Churilla paid the fine, police said.

La Salle police said the facility has numerous posted signs warning there is no dumping of trash and violators will be charged. The city of La Salle allows residents to deposit yard waste, such as leaves, sticks and branches, as well as grass plants, flowers and topsoil.