IVCC’s One Book featured in podcast

Illinois Valley Community College’s newest podcast features One Book, One College, the college library’s initiative to bring together diverse populations to discuss, inform and learn from a shared reading experience.

Crystal Credi, special populations transition specialist, discusses OBOC events with Grace Norris, IVCC’s electronic resources librarian, and Heather Steele, Safe Journeys community educator.

This year’s book selection is Stephanie Land’s “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.”

Listen on SoundCloud at https://soundcloud.com/ivcceagles/one-book-one-college-maid, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or Amazon Music.