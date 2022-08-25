Mendota motorcyclist killed in La Salle crash at U.S. 6, Interstate 39 intersection

A 33-year-old Mendota man died following a crash on his motorcycle Wednesday with a truck on U.S. 6 and Interstate 39 in La Salle.
According to La Salle police, David M. Whitmore, of Mendota, was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Peru. No other parties were injured.
Police said the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. The location was closed Wednesday while officers investigated the scene and interviewed witnesses.
Michael A. Ketter, 62, of La Salle, was cited on a complaint of failure to yield (left turn).
No other details of how the crash occurred were released.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the La Salle Police Department at 815-223-2131, as the police department said the investigation still is ongoing. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation.