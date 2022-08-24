Spring Valley church to host Aug. 30 panel on managing stress

A panel forum about stress, meditation and prayer will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at St. George Orthodox Church, Spring Valley.

The panel includes Amanda Stone, clinical manager at North Central Behavioral Health; the Rev. Ronald Margherio, O.S.B., Chaplain at St. Bede Academy; Jaime Walters, Pastor of Spring Valley Community Church; and Fr. Mark Sahady, Pastor of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

The church is located at 211 E. Minnesota St., Spring Valley.

The panel also be on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5822049765

For questions, call 815-664-4540.