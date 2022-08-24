August 24, 2022
Spring Valley church to host Aug. 30 panel on managing stress

Panel includes other experts, clergy

St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley will host an Aug. 30 panel on dealing with stress through prayer. (Scott Anderson)

A panel forum about stress, meditation and prayer will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at St. George Orthodox Church, Spring Valley.

The panel includes Amanda Stone, clinical manager at North Central Behavioral Health; the Rev. Ronald Margherio, O.S.B., Chaplain at St. Bede Academy; Jaime Walters, Pastor of Spring Valley Community Church; and Fr. Mark Sahady, Pastor of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

The church is located at 211 E. Minnesota St., Spring Valley.

The panel also be on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5822049765

For questions, call 815-664-4540.