Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to host Commercial Property Open House

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS, in partnership with cities of Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Utica and Oglesby, will host Saturday, Oct. 15, a Commercial Property Open House.

Anyone interested in having a property listed, go to www.ivaced.org/CPOH and fill out the online registration form or print the paper form and drop off at the chamber office, 1320 Peoria St. Peru, IL 61354. This event is open to brokers and for sale by owner properties.

The event will begin at La Salle-Peru High School with an information session, including presentations from local commercial lenders, North Central Illinois ARTworks and municipal leaders. Immediately following the event, individuals interested in seeing specific properties are invited to do walk throughs at one or all of the properties listed in the participating communities.

Feedback around the event from local leaders has been positive.

“La Salle is excited about the future opportunities that will inevitably develop for our building owners who will be participating in the Commercial Community Open House in October,” said Leah Inman, director of economic development. “Many of these buildings have sat empty or have been waiting for the perfect project so we are hopeful some new projects will develop.”

Utica Village President David Stewart said he will enjoy seeing and hearing about potential business ideas for the buildings and sites available.

“The Village of North Utica is always welcoming new businesses and we do currently have area available throughout our community for future growth ... ” Stewart said. “The opportunity for these properties to be showcased is a step toward that growth.”

For more information on how to list a property, reach out to Bill Zens at IVAC at 815-223-0227 or Megan Bentley at the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS at 815-224-1868. More information on the event, property descriptions and maps will be released closer to Oct. 15.