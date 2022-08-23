8 student honorees announced for Mad Hatter Ball

The Mad Hatter Ball announced its 2022 student honorees.

The event will be 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Grand Bear Resort, 2643 Route 178, Utica. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The student honorees are Grace Eitutis, of La Salle-Peru High School; Corinne Francis, of Ottawa High School; Cecilia Guevara, of Mendota High School; Anna McLaughlin, of La Salle-Peru High School; Serena Ries, of La Salle-Peru High School; Brennan “Bird” Roden, of Princeton High School; Abbie Shute, of Princeton High School; and Madelyn Torrance, of St. Bede Academy.

These arts ambassadors will display or perform their art at the annual ball.

The Mad Hatter Ball is a North Central Illinois Artworks annual celebration and fundraiser.

Tickets are available at www.nciartworks.com or by calling 815-228-1253.

Madelyn Torrance, St. Bede (Photo provided by NCI ARTWorks)

Abbie Shute, Princeton High School (Photo provided by NCI ARTWorks)

Brennan "Bird" Roden, Princeton High School (Photo provided by NCI ARTWorks)

Serena Ries, La Salle-Peru High School (Photo provided by NCI ARTWorks)

Anna McLaughlin, La Salle-Peru High School (Photo provided by NCI ARTWorks)

Cecilia Guevara, Mendota High School (Photo provided by NCI ARTworks)

Corinne Francis, Ottawa High School (Photo provided by NCI ARTworks)