August 23, 2022
Shaw Local
8 student honorees announced for Mad Hatter Ball

Annual NCI ARTworks event set for Nov. 11 in Utica

By Shaw Local News Network

A few hundred people attended the North Central Illinois ARTworks fifth annual Mad Hatter Ball in 2021 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. The event will return in 2022 on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Grand Bear Resort in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

The Mad Hatter Ball announced its 2022 student honorees.

The event will be 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Grand Bear Resort, 2643 Route 178, Utica. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The student honorees are Grace Eitutis, of La Salle-Peru High School; Corinne Francis, of Ottawa High School; Cecilia Guevara, of Mendota High School; Anna McLaughlin, of La Salle-Peru High School; Serena Ries, of La Salle-Peru High School; Brennan “Bird” Roden, of Princeton High School; Abbie Shute, of Princeton High School; and Madelyn Torrance, of St. Bede Academy.

These arts ambassadors will display or perform their art at the annual ball.

The Mad Hatter Ball is a North Central Illinois Artworks annual celebration and fundraiser.

Tickets are available at www.nciartworks.com or by calling 815-228-1253.

