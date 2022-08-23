8 student honorees announced for Mad Hatter Ball

The Mad Hatter Ball announced its 2022 student honorees.
The event will be 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Grand Bear Resort, 2643 Route 178, Utica. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The student honorees are Grace Eitutis, of La Salle-Peru High School; Corinne Francis, of Ottawa High School; Cecilia Guevara, of Mendota High School; Anna McLaughlin, of La Salle-Peru High School; Serena Ries, of La Salle-Peru High School; Brennan “Bird” Roden, of Princeton High School; Abbie Shute, of Princeton High School; and Madelyn Torrance, of St. Bede Academy.
These arts ambassadors will display or perform their art at the annual ball.
The Mad Hatter Ball is a North Central Illinois Artworks annual celebration and fundraiser.
Tickets are available at www.nciartworks.com or by calling 815-228-1253.