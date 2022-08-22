La Salle library virtually hosts NASA ambassador to talk about space missions

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host NASA Solar System Ambassador, Scott Pellican, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, when he provides an overview of current and future NASA missions – studying a Jupiter moon, picking up rocks on Mars, defending Earth from asteroids, and a close encounter with the Sun.

Pellican also will speak about the upcoming Artemis mission and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Pellican is a retired senior manager, having worked for a large multi-state contract cleaning company. As a 9-year-old in 1967, he sent a handwritten letter to NASA Headquarters in Washington asking for any information available. When the rocket posters and photos of astronauts arrived in the mail, he was hooked for life. Like all Americans his age, he watched man walk on the Moon with his parents on their black and white TV. To now be able to be a NASA volunteer is a truly exciting opportunity.