La Salle man arrested on child porn possession charges

A 36-year-old La Salle man’s bond was set at $100,000 after he was arrested for possessing child pornography, police said.

Marcelo Rocha is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, both class 2 felonies, punishable of three to seven years in prison.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said investigators searched a La Salle residence Thursday in connection with a child pornography investigation. They were assisted by the La Salle Police Department, La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois Attorney General’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

This investigation was conducted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Investigators who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.