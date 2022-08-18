August 18, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Oglesby library to begin story times for 3 to 5 year olds

Library highlights other upcoming programs

By Shaw Local News Network

Oglesby Public Library (Provided)

Oglesby Public Library, 111 Woodland Ave., is beginning story times in September.

The program will be geared for ages 3 to 5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Daycare groups are welcome to join the program.

The Oglesby library is reminding residents children who live outside the district but attend Oglesby schools can receive a free library card. Oglesby residents should bring in two forms of ID with their current addresses, for examples, driver’s license, state issued ID or utility bill to get a library card.

To register for programs, call the library at 815-883-3619.

Other programs or events include:

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27: Senior Citizens Rules of the Road Class

10:30 to 11 a.m. every third Thursday, monthly: Blood pressure and sugar checks.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Book sale, at the library.