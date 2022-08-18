Oglesby library to begin story times for 3 to 5 year olds

Oglesby Public Library, 111 Woodland Ave., is beginning story times in September.

The program will be geared for ages 3 to 5 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Daycare groups are welcome to join the program.

The Oglesby library is reminding residents children who live outside the district but attend Oglesby schools can receive a free library card. Oglesby residents should bring in two forms of ID with their current addresses, for examples, driver’s license, state issued ID or utility bill to get a library card.

To register for programs, call the library at 815-883-3619.

Other programs or events include:

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27: Senior Citizens Rules of the Road Class

10:30 to 11 a.m. every third Thursday, monthly: Blood pressure and sugar checks.

Saturday, Oct. 15: Book sale, at the library.