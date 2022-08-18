Illinois State Police in La Salle announce specialty patrols for September

District 17 state police in La Salle announced a series of specialty patrols to be launched in September in La Salle County.

Troopers will conduct nighttime enforcement patrols to reduce impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the overnight hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The agency also will conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers, front and back, to be buckled up.

There also will be distracted driving patrols to focus on distracted driving laws and prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.