‘Boo’ Milby Memorial 5k in La Salle to benefit Alzheimer’s group

The “Boo” Milby Memorial 5k Run/Walk is scheduled 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning from Northwest School, 229 O’Connor Ave., La Salle.

Register online at runsignup.com. Register only online through Aug. 19.

Paper registration is accepted during packet pick at the Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru, from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, or the day of race. Check-in begins at 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

The race benefits the Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Group.

Entry fee is $25 before Aug. 20, $35 day of race and $5 dollar discount Starved Rock runners.

Age groups and awards will be awarded male/female: 9 and under, 10-12, 13-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75 and older.

Participants who opted in during the registration process will receive a text message with their time shortly after crossing the finish line. Results will be updated throughout the event at Starved Rock Runners, Run Sign Up and Racing Expectations.