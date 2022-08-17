Cookout to benefit Mendota Area Senior Services on Saturday at Sullivan’s Foods

A cookout will benefit the Mendota Area Senior Services at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sullivan’s Foods, 1102 Meriden St., Mendota.

Pork chops, brats and hot dogs will be served. All of the proceeds will go to MASS.

MASS provides seniors with transportation to doctor’s appointments, the grocery store, hair appointments and anywhere else they need to go. They also provide caregiver services, social events and help seniors with anything they need, such as applications for Medicare and Medicaid.

Executive Director of MASS Rayanne Sester said recently the program relies on half of its funding to come from donations and fundraisers. Because of the pandemic and some people struggling financially, Sester said donations are down from usual numbers.