The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friend’s Support Group will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, for its monthly meeting at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Hall, 344 Joliet St., La Salle.

Parking is in the rear of the hall off the Fourth Street entrance.

Hadi Finerty from the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s will present the latest in Alzheimer’s research and the impact of Alzheimer’s.