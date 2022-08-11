Bureau County Senior Center to host 11 ice cream socials countywide in next month

The Bureau County Senior Center will be hosting ice cream socials throughout the county, serving Myrtle’s Pies and ice cream.

The event is free to any senior citizens 60 and older.

The ice cream socials are scheduled:

2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11: Wyanet park

Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Buda park

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Manlius park

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17: Tiskilwa park

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Cherry park

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Ladd Community Center, 303 S. Central St.

Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Depue, park.

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: LaMoille, park

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30: Princeton, Rotary park. Visitors are asked to bring a lawn chair.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31: Walnut, New Pavilion.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1: Van Orin Gospel Church, 27920 County Road 2600 East.

The Bureau County Senior Citizens Association is a 501(c)3 organization that is part of a coordinated system of information and access where older adults, adults with disabilities and caregivers can access resources. Go to www.bcseniorcenter.com for more information.