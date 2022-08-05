Cops 4 Cancer raises record amount Saturday in Cedar Point

Cops 4 Cancer’s 2022 summer event in Cedar Point raised a record amount of funds for the non-profit organization dedicated to help residents of the Illinois Valley who have cancer and deal with the financial perils the disease also creates.

The event totaled $121,984.

Cops 4 Cancer celebrated its 19th year hosting its flagship event. Organizers said it began with a dream of “doing something” by Terry Guisti with the support of his family and friends.

“We started in my backyard,” Guisti said in a press release posted to the Cops 4 Cancer Facebook page. “That one party has grown into an incredible event that so many great people benefit from. It makes all of us proud.”

For many years, the funds raised were directed to the now dissolved Illinois Valley Community Hospital Foundation. In 2010, the decision to break away from that relationship and have more decision-making power was made. By 2011, Cops 4 Cancer had legally become a 501(c)3 charity and started helping families directly with their financial needs while battling cancer.

“We might be far from the humble beginnings of when the Guisti’s hosted the first event in money raised but we are not too far from then to recognize how important it is to stay connected to why we do what we do,” said President Betty Glynn. “We believe in making a difference. If you were in attendance on Saturday, you were met with a lot of love and appreciation for believing in C4C and this community.”

The event contributors, attendees, volunteers and musicians helped make it a picture perfect day, organizers said

“Austin Edwards, who won first runner-up in America’s Got Talent 2020 and an incredibly talented country artist, headlined and gave an awesome performance,” Glynn said. “Austin lost both parents to cancer and was only 6 when his mother battled. Austin along with our local talent of Fueled by Whiskey, the Alika Arlynn Band, and Country Roots were just amazing.

Anyone wishing to still contribute toward this drive can do so by visiting www.cops4cancer.com or by mail: Cops 4 Cancer, PO Box 1461, La Salle, IL 61301