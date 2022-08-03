First State Bank promotes Ross to executive vice president

First State Bank announced the promotion of Kirk Ross to executive vice president.

Formerly senior vice president, commercial lending, Ross has been in banking for 33 years. His career started in 1989 at First of America, Kankakee, as a loan officer. Since 1994, Ross has been a pivotal part of the success of First State Bank’s loan department and the growth it has experienced, the company said. He will continue to serve as part of the First State Bank executive team, as a First State Insurance board member, a First State Mortgage board member, and secretary for Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

“Kirk has been an exceptional leader for our First State Bank team,” said Tim McConville, president/CEO of First State Bank. “His years of experience and commitment to the community represents the core values of our company and we are pleased to have him continue to lead in this new capacity.”

Ross was born and raised in Mendota where he resides with his wife, Kathy. They have three children, Emily, Luke and Olivia. Ross is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mendota Lions Club, treasurer of Mendota Education Foundation and a Mendota Police Pension trustee.

First State Bank is a $1.4 billion community bank and has 19 locations throughout North Central Illinois. For more information, visit First State Bank’s website at firststatebank.biz.