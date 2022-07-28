IVCC partners with Carus for science camp

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center recently hosted a one-day science camp in partnership with Carus, LLC.

Students learned science fundamentals from Carus chemists Rachel Dawson and Akila Karunanayake such as the periodic table of elements and lab safety. Participants were quizzed on the states of matter and performed an experiment.

“They walked through each step of the scientific methods needed to create bouncy balls,” said CEC Director Jennifer Scheri.

“We are thankful for our partnerships with local business and industry and the benefits it brings to youth in our community,” Scheri said. “We plan to expand our partnerships next summer.”

Companies interested in partnering with the CEC and bringing their expertise to the community can call the CEC at 815-224-0547. This summer, the center served more than 200 students in 20 camps for children.